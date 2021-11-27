Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $73.59 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq accounts for 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $73,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $221,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 18.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $203.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.54 and its 200-day moving average is $188.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,344 shares of company stock worth $1,274,916. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.