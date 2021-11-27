Ardevora Asset Management LLP Invests $66.36 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 609,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,355,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Ross Stores as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.92 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.49.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

