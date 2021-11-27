Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 22,500 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $71,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 479,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 731,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,408,000 after buying an additional 62,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $156.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.00 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

