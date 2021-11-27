argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post sales of $10.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. argenx posted sales of $7.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $516.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.58 million to $592.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $138.85 million, with estimates ranging from $115.33 million to $165.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.96) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.81.

Shares of ARGX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,252. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 0.91. argenx has a 52 week low of $248.21 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in argenx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of argenx by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

