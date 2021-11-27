argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $121,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $217,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $3,100,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $500,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGX opened at $276.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.12. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.96) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that argenx SE will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARGX. Barclays raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.81.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

