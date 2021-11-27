Arlington Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,516 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.