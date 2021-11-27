Arlington Partners LLC Buys 239 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

TSLA stock opened at $1,081.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $953.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $765.10. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 350.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.