Arlington Partners LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 67,781 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $64.85 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $71.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.

