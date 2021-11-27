Arlington Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,365,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Independent Order of Foresters boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 1,425,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 748,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,604,000 after acquiring an additional 69,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,622,000.

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $104.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.87. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $82.28 and a 52 week high of $107.96.

