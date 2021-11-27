Arlington Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,246 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.8% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 112,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

