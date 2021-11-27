Arlington Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 22,650 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after acquiring an additional 703,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 114,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 99,422 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $124.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

