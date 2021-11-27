Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.20 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.64) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.12 ($8.09).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €5.54 ($6.29) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.46. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €5.52 ($6.27) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

