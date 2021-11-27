Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $536.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report $536.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $555.47 million and the lowest is $513.00 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $552.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.30.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.21. 212,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.15. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $110.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 24.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

