Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Up 21,060.0% in November

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,800 shares, a growth of 21,060.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,680,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AABB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 10,577,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,361,004. Asia Broadband has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
