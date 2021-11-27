Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Up 21,060.0% in November

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,800 shares, a growth of 21,060.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,680,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AABB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 10,577,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,361,004. Asia Broadband has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

