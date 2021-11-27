ATB Capital Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$22.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVE. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.21.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.50 billion and a PE ratio of 35.89. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.40 and a 52-week high of C$16.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.90.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

