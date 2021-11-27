Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.44) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of AURA opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

