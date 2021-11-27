Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives $624.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $624.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 624.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Avast alerts:

Shares of Avast stock remained flat at $$8.25 during trading on Monday. 82 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,665. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. Avast has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.