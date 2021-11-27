Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.08.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $213.95 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $147.40 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

