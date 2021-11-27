Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AVID has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

