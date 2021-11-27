Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.88.
AZRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.
Shares of AZRE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 90,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,611. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.73.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 67,624 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
