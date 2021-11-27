Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.88.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of AZRE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 90,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,611. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 67,624 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

