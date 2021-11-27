Babcock International Group’s (BAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered Babcock International Group to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 424 ($5.54) to GBX 352 ($4.60) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 373 ($4.87).

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 307.40 ($4.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 338.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 320.43. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 388.47 ($5.08).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

