Ball Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,637 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 618% compared to the typical daily volume of 924 put options.

NYSE:BLL opened at $94.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ball will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.