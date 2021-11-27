Banca (BANCA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,380.00

Banca (CURRENCY:BANCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Banca coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Banca has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Banca has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $12,380.00 worth of Banca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banca alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00044323 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00231945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Banca Profile

BANCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2018. Banca’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,926,481,684 coins. The official website for Banca is www.banca.world . The Reddit community for Banca is /r/Banca . Banca’s official message board is medium.com/@banca_official . Banca’s official Twitter account is @Banca_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banca is a new type of an investment bank community built on blockchain technology. It’s based on AI and expert system to achieve the dynamics of Banca's eco-chain and the automatic management. Big data analysis is utilized to deliver accurate services to various participants with specific needs. Banca tracks the performance of all primary market and secondary market projects running on the platform, maintain the data on Blockchain and generate automatic reports, which are also incorruptible. “

Banca Coin Trading

