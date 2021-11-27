Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Universal were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Universal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Universal in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $47.63 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $453.96 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

