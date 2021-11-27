Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 86,516 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,466,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of PCH stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.