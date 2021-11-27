Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 78,039 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 116.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,039 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDRV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 723.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $54.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $57.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.