Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of MEDNAX worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. Truist cut their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of MD stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,695 shares of company stock worth $4,169,572 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

