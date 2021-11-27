Bao Finance One Day Volume Reaches $11.26 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 130.8% against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $37.48 million and approximately $11.26 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

