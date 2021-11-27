Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTDPY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

BTDPY stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

