bebe stores, inc. (BEBE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of BEBE opened at $8.59 on Friday. bebe stores has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

