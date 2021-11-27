bebe stores, inc. (BEBE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.
Shares of BEBE opened at $8.59 on Friday. bebe stores has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.
About bebe stores
Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.