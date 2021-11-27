Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BERY. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.47. 701,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.