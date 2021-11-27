BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. BGSF has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other BGSF news, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 44,246 shares of company stock worth $608,136. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the second quarter worth $4,497,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 907.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 116,945 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the third quarter worth $1,260,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 390.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 92,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the second quarter worth $954,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

