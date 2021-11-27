BIDR (BIDR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $19.00 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.59 million and $19.00 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00078556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00103015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.64 or 0.07467477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.58 or 1.00257281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

