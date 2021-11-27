Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Purchases $363,747.00 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.95 per share, with a total value of $363,747.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari acquired 26,706 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $3,898,541.88.

NYSE:BH opened at $147.07 on Friday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $188.50. The company has a market cap of $334.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 89.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 276.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 51.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 53.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 83.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

