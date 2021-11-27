Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $42,155,400.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blake Thomas Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blake Thomas Murray sold 111,974 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $33,330,180.84.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $300.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.67 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.31. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.64 and a 12-month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

