BitWhite Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $137,913.37 and approximately $30,529.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 123.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.