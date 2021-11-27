BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $259.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

