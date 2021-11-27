BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,325,020 shares of company stock valued at $145,155,979 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

