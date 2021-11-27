BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Shares of STZ opened at $229.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $202.54 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.21 and a 200 day moving average of $223.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

