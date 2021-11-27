BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLD opened at $149.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.97. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $154.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

