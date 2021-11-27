BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 282 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day moving average is $113.93. The company has a market cap of $205.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

