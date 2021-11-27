BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE:BB traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,642. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.38. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$7.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.26.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$217.85 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total transaction of C$57,272.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,888,459.80. Also, Director John Chen sold 555,712 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$8,168,186.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,669,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,634,741.26. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,307,609.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

