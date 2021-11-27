Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider DAK Capital Inc. acquired 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$340,165.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,334,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,104,498.18. In the last three months, insiders have bought 51,300 shares of company stock worth $354,003 and have sold 5,300 shares worth $42,864.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

