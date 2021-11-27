BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of MYD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 34,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $15.60.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.
