BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MYD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 34,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 185.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 266,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 172,897 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,229,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 71,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 934,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 64.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares in the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

