BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,750,000 after purchasing an additional 155,363 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.