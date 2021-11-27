BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.83.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

