BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (BAG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $5,371.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can now be bought for $0.0935 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Profile

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,882 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Trading

