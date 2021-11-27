Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:BAH traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,378 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $130,799,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after purchasing an additional 837,721 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after purchasing an additional 769,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

