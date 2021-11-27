Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Set at C$50.00 by TD Securities

Boralex (TSE:BLX) has been assigned a C$50.00 price objective by equities researchers at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.08% from the stock’s current price.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.55.

TSE:BLX opened at C$36.21 on Thursday. Boralex has a one year low of C$33.92 and a one year high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.79. The company has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 142.56.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

