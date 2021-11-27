Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

BAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Braskem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Braskem from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

NYSE:BAK opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. Braskem has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $26.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Braskem during the second quarter worth $495,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Braskem during the second quarter worth $97,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Braskem by 115.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Braskem by 1,514.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

